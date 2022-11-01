ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9

On the first Thursday in November, the Eagles have plenty to be thankful for. As if an ascending quarterback, an explosive offense and a top-tier defense isn't enough, Philadelphia has yet to be knocked off its spot as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league. That's a trend that will likely continue on Thursday night against the hapless Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football

Ravens running back Gus Edwards made his triumphant return to the field two weeks ago after missing last season due to a torn ACL. The veteran running back did not miss a beat in his first game back. Edwards ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against the Browns in Week 7. However, there's a chance he could miss Monday night's game after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over Tampa Bay. With the Ravens playing Monday night, fantasy owners will have to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the running back spot ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff for Week 9.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9

When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Ravens-Saints Showdown tournaments

For the second-straight week, the Ravens have another primetime road contest as they head down to Big Easy to play the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is set at O/U 47.5 points, according to BetMGM. Baltimore could be missing a couple of crucial playmakers on offense (Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews) for this matchup, but that should not deter DFS players from stacking their DraftKings Showdown lineup with Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely, etc.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Sporting News

Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds favor Hendon Hooker to win 2022 award

The Heisman Trophy has a new front-runner heading into the final month of the regular season. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is now the betting favorite ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Hooker has led the Volunteers to a No. 1 ranking in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, and he has a chance for another Heisman moment at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

