The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The NFL season is just now approaching the midway point, but the Vikings already have a stranglehold on the NFC North. At 6-1, Minnesota hasn't always looked the part, but Kevin O'Connell's team has taken care of business against lesser competition and finds itself with a 3.5-game lead atop the division.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Sporting News
What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9
On the first Thursday in November, the Eagles have plenty to be thankful for. As if an ascending quarterback, an explosive offense and a top-tier defense isn't enough, Philadelphia has yet to be knocked off its spot as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league. That's a trend that will likely continue on Thursday night against the hapless Texans.
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Sporting News
Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Ravens running back Gus Edwards made his triumphant return to the field two weeks ago after missing last season due to a torn ACL. The veteran running back did not miss a beat in his first game back. Edwards ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against the Browns in Week 7. However, there's a chance he could miss Monday night's game after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's win over Tampa Bay. With the Ravens playing Monday night, fantasy owners will have to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the running back spot ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff for Week 9.
Sporting News
Is A.J. Brown related to Antonio Brown? What to know about Eagles WR's NFL family ties
Football is family — except when it's not. As is the case with many NFL players who share the same last name, family roots run deep across the league. The Watts, Bosas, Chubbs, Kelces are some of the related players across the league, with many more generational links between players young and old.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jeffery Johnson Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson spoke to the media following OU's 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears.
Sporting News
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9
When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
Sporting News
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 9 injury report and making their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions at key positions. This week, Darren Waller and Allen Lazard are some of the notable pass catchers listed as "questionable" who could have a big effect on lineup calls.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Ravens-Saints Showdown tournaments
For the second-straight week, the Ravens have another primetime road contest as they head down to Big Easy to play the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is set at O/U 47.5 points, according to BetMGM. Baltimore could be missing a couple of crucial playmakers on offense (Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews) for this matchup, but that should not deter DFS players from stacking their DraftKings Showdown lineup with Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely, etc.
Sporting News
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
Sporting News
'Thursday Night Football' schedule 2022: Dates, times, teams for Amazon's NFL prime-time games
The NFL "Thursday Night Football" series has a new look in 2022. The Thursday prime-time games are being streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (aside from the local markets of the two teams playing. Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast crew is loaded with talent. During the game, you can hear...
Sporting News
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds favor Hendon Hooker to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy has a new front-runner heading into the final month of the regular season. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is now the betting favorite ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Hooker has led the Volunteers to a No. 1 ranking in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, and he has a chance for another Heisman moment at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
