Lubbock, TX

Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
End Zone: Thursday, November 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights. Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor...
Prominent Lubbock jazz musician Johannes Bjerregaard dies at 52

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johannes Bjerregaard moved to Lubbock, Texas from Denmark in 2000. Shortly after arriving in West Texas, his musical gift took him to the Cactus Theater. Don Caldwell, former owner of the Cactus Theater says, “I don’t think he expected when he moved to Lubbock he would...
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
Lubbock VA Clinic hosts first ‘Welcome Home’ celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic. This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. The...
Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Cold wind and other South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
