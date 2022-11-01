ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996

Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
Pistons lose second straight, Bucks match franchise record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams."I'm happy that the team is winning, but that's like second," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking...
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten

MILWAUKEE -- — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. Unsurprising citation. This news will not surprise anyone...
