Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives out his signature shoes to Bucks teammates and staff members
Christmas came early for several members of the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis gave them his latest sneakers.
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91.
Yardbarker
When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996
Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
ESPN
Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
Pistons lose second straight, Bucks match franchise record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams."I'm happy that the team is winning, but that's like second," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking...
Giannis' secret to success this season is... fruit🍑
After defeating the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-0 season-opening run is now matching the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes viral over his cool gesture for Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing the part of Generous Antetokounmpo this week. The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral on Wednesday over his nice gesture for both teammates and Bucks employees. Antetokoumpo came through to the team practice facility with free Zoom Freak 4s for everyone. Take a look. There are so...
Detroit Pistons loses to Milwaukee Bucks, 116-91: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (2-6) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-0) When: 8 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. ...
ESPN
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
MILWAUKEE -- — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
On this day in 2000: All-Star Michael Redd makes Milwaukee Bucks debut
Redd was one of the most feared scorers in the league during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. Unsurprising citation. This news will not surprise anyone...
Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Utah strives to be better, opens with Long Island
When it lost 20 games last season, Utah struggled to make shots or shut down the opposition from scoring, particularly
Comments / 0