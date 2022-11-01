MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams."I'm happy that the team is winning, but that's like second," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO