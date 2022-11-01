Read full article on original website
'The cost of living it going up': Wake County Shelter is inundated with surrenders and strays
The Wake County Animal Shelter is at capacity after more than a 100 animals came in over a three-day period.
Woman donates $5K to Wake County Animal Center after seeing WRAL News report
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman has agreed to donate $5,000 to the Wake County Animal Center, which will cover the adoption fees for people who adopt pets. Julie Stolzer made her donation to the center on Friday afternoon at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. "I used to volunteer...
cbs17
Plea for adoptions: Wake County Animal Center at capacity, ‘needs all the help they can get’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been wanting to get a pet, the Wake County Animal Center is asking for your help. The shelter is reaching capacity in their dog and cat kennels. Big and small, young and old…dogs and cats are cramming in. “It’s hard right...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
Wake County Animal Center In Need of Pet Adoptions
To combat overcrowding, the Raleigh center is offering reduced adoption rates for available senior dogs and cats.
Pellet gun kills Harnett County man, cousin charged with murder
Rachel Diane Ferguson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the death of a man killed with a pellet gun.
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the fire started...
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
cbs17
Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
NC community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.
Retired preacher dies in North Carolina house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog, and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out.
WRAL
Man wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
wfmynews2.com
PHOTOS: An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Jerry Groce passed away from cancer. But someone was already buried in the plot next to the family's loved ones.
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton
Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting outside in the parking lot.
'Just the way I felt': Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had barbecue at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
