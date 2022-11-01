CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO