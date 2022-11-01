ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Creedmoor opens new nature preserve featuring clean water and hiking trails

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line. “There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy