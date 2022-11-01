ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
NBA

Utah Jazz Mailbag | JP Chunga And Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions

Very few people saw this coming. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Jazz are playing like one of the top teams in the NBA. From Lauri Markkanen’s early All-Star potential, to Jordan Clarkson’s playmaking abilities, and head coach Will Hardy’s ability to get his players to buy in, Utah is making noise as one of the biggest surprises in the league.
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
