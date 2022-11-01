ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Joanna Gaines Recalls Feeling ‘Equal Parts Gratitude and Exhaustion’ While Looking Back on Career

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333Llo_0iufUozq00
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For home renovation expert Joanna Gaines, writing her new book, The Stories We Tell, came with a lot of self-reflection. The TV star admitted that she looked back at her life with “equal parts gratitude and exhaustion,” in the winter issue of Magnolia Journal, available on newsstands and online starting November 11.

“I love my life, and I love my family — deeply,” she explained in the personal essay on Magnolia.com. “But some of the ways I’d gotten here, some of the qualities I’d always relied on — like being really productive, superefficient, always running at high capacity — were beginning to turn on me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48c3HE_0iufUozq00
Nick Kelley/Magnolia Journal

The Magnolia Network star got real about feeling burnt out after years of stardom. She first skyrocketed to fame on HGTV’s Fixer Upper with her husband, Chip Gaines, in 2013.

“The past 20 years have been a heck of a ride, but I knew I couldn’t keep going the way I have,” she wrote. “It’s hard to explain how I was feeling. I was grateful beyond measure but exhausted. Loved, but feeling unworthy. Full, but running on empty. And because my world kept me busy, I could still feel the wheels of my life humming. What became harder to tell is where they should be headed.”

Joanna, 44, admitted that penning another memoir helped her recall some of the greatest memories in her life after things had “gotten blurry.” The New York Times bestselling author and her hubby created so many incredible moments together along with their five children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. In the end, she was grateful to “relive some of the very best chapters of my life.”

The mom of five previously got candid about another huge milestone in her life, preparing to send her eldest child, Drake, off to college next year.

“In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” she revealed in an August issue of Magnolia Journal. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

In their two decades of marriage, the couple learned how to navigate moments where their “hearts were broken.” Joanna shared that through all of the ups and downs and big transitions they have experienced, she learned an important lesson about fortitude.

“Whatever you might be carrying this year, this season, this very moment — remember fortitude comes to us in the inches forward,” the Magnolia Table author penned. “Not in one fell swoop or one big break. It is what we earn in the days we cling to what grounds us, in the minutes we are sweating out the last days of our own personal summers.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
People

Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year! On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines. In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke...
TEXAS STATE
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

63K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy