Wilmington, NC

WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello again my Cape Fear Foodies, I must apologize for the lack of content over the last few weeks. Between prepping for a wedding that I officiated back in West Virginia, and planning and executing a Halloween party (where I regretfully offered to make all of the food) my opportunities to search out new restaurants and old favorites have been few and far between.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
WECT

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement

The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WECT

N.C. awards $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded $450,000 for workforce development in the Cape Fear region and $8.45 million total across the state. “In today’s changing economy, we must help more North Carolinians overcome barriers to entering the workforce, particularly individuals reentering after incarceration, while also helping our employers train workers with the skills they need,” Governor Roy Cooper said in the announcement.
WECT

Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
The State Port Pilot

Southport Wooden Boat Show: A dream to reality

Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.
whqr.org

Former Trustee calls out complacent CFCC board, Winnabow's incorporation hopes, and more sign shenanigans

On this episode, the latest on now former-CFCC Trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who has added to the chorus of allegations against the college, describing a culture of complacent oversight and retaliation against critics. Then, will there be a Town of Winnabow? Probably not, but we get into why some were looking into it. And, a(nother) word about campaign signs.
WECT

Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
WECT

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
