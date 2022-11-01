ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Accreditation process on agenda for USD 383 board

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 4 days ago

The Manhattan-Ogden school board will learn more about the state accreditation process for Kansas school districts when it meets Wednesday.

The regular board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center. Board members will hear from Paula Hough, USD 383’s executive director of teaching and learning, about the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process and the goals for the district within the five-year accreditation cycle.

