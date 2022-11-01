Northeast Fl- If you’ve been following our social media feeds, you know that playoff volleyball is full swing. Three area teams punched their winning tickets to the final 4 this week, while two others (Trinity Christian and Ridgeview) concluded very successful seasons. Although noone won the winning Powerball numbers last night in the now 1.5 billion dollar lottery, there were winning numbers on the volleyball courts, as several teams played powerball on their way to the state semifinals.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO