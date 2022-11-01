Read full article on original website
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspension
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County child
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
Gator Country
Florida defeats Texas A&M 41-24 behind a dominant 2nd half performance
Florida’s dominant 2nd half defensive performance leads the Gators to a 41-24 victory over Texas A&M in College Station. Billy Napier and the Gators wanted a fast start offensively, they got one in week ten. Florida scored a touchdown on two of their first three drives and put points on the board in four straight drives to open up the game.
DL Target Jordan Hall Releases Top 5 Containing Florida Gators
Westside High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) defensive tackle prospect Jordan Hall trims his list of collegiate options to five, including Florida.
Gator Country
Florida Gators snap two-game losing streak by defeating Texas A&M
The Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4) defeated the Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5) in College Station on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense put up over 400 yards of total offense including over 250 on the ground. The Gators’ defense started out slow but finished strong as they...
Desmond Ricks Places Florida in Top 3; Announces Commitment Date
The top uncommitted defensive back prospect on the Gators' big board, Desmond Ricks, includes Florida in his top three and announced his commitment date.
Gator Country
Florida Gators roundtable previewing the Texas A&M game
The Florida Gators head to College Station with a 4-4 record as they face a struggling Texas A&M team on the road. The Gators enter the game on a two-game losing streak and they need to get things back on the right track to become bowl eligible this month. Texas...
Gator Country
Colin Castleton’s Proven Production A Sure Thing Entering The Season
There is a lot of excitement over new faces that Todd Golden has brought to Gainesville since coming to town but none are overshadowing the spotlight on Florida’s cornerstone returning player Colin Castleton. While friendly debates among fans and media go on about who will start at shooting guard,...
Gator Country
Gators In Final Five Schools For Rueben Chinyelu
Since coming to Florida most of Todd Golden’s recruiting efforts have been geared towards the 2024 class, largely punting on the 2023 class that he would be a bit late in the cycle to start recruiting. That is, except for one major name. Rueben Chinyelu is one of the...
Gator Country
Florida Gators women’s basketball cruises to exhibition win
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Seven Gators scored in double-figures and every athlete who saw the floor scored in a 110-46 rout of Saint Leo during an exhibition contest on Wednesday evening. Florida was paced offensively by Ra Shaya Kyle, who in her debut, scored 16 points to go along with...
mainstreetdailynews.com
First-time coaches knocking on door
The Williston and Union County (Lake Butler) volleyball teams began the season with first-year coaches. On Friday, both head coaches will get an opportunity to play in the Class 1A state semifinals, just one win away from a state title game appearance. New Williston coach Kevin Tiller’s goal was a...
duvalsports.com
Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten
Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
Gator Country
Florida vs Texas A&M Q&A with TexAgs’ Ryan Brauninger
The Florida Gators are set to clash with the Texas A&M Aggies in week ten. I reached out to Ryan Brauninger, an analyst @TexAgs, to learn more about the Aggies and preview Florida’s upcoming matchup. Here’s our Q&A. NM – The Aggies are 3-5 entering week 10 and...
Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williston HS football team will have a game with Chiefland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
University of Florida
A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF
UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
duvalsports.com
Powerball; Union County, Christ’s Church, And Bishop Kenny, Punch Their Tickets To Volleyball Final 4
Northeast Fl- If you’ve been following our social media feeds, you know that playoff volleyball is full swing. Three area teams punched their winning tickets to the final 4 this week, while two others (Trinity Christian and Ridgeview) concluded very successful seasons. Although noone won the winning Powerball numbers last night in the now 1.5 billion dollar lottery, there were winning numbers on the volleyball courts, as several teams played powerball on their way to the state semifinals.
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
WCJB
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
