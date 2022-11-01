True story. My friend’s son, in 30s, developed this condition after 2 shots which were required by his job. He has not felt good since the second shot. Has to be monitored by a cardiologist and pulmonologist. Scary especially for young men.
I was the crazy one! I was a conspiracy theorist! I was the threat to society! I jeopardized my loved ones! Well...me and my healthy heart thinks y'all can go suck an egg!
My some suffers from this. At 17 years old he joined the army and had to get the 2 covid shots. Upon arrival to basic training they gave him a 3rd shot after he provided his covid card for the required 2 shots. He suffered for 2 days too sick and hurting to participate and his drill Sargent tormented him about being lazy and would not let him go to sick bay to get checked out. In the 6 days following his 3rd shot he had 8 heart attacks. 2 in the barracks and 6 more in the off base hospital they sent him to. He never even got to start basic training yet 5 months later he is still there because his health isn’t good enough “and never will be” to start training. They are dragging feet getting him discharged hoping he will take chapter 11 just to go home but he is staying and fighting it. Those covid shots are evil and should never have been mandatory. Now when I visit my son who left as an involved, very active teenager. He can’t breathe well enough to eat a full meal at 18.
