ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 276

NK
4d ago

True story. My friend’s son, in 30s, developed this condition after 2 shots which were required by his job. He has not felt good since the second shot. Has to be monitored by a cardiologist and pulmonologist. Scary especially for young men.

Reply(37)
184
LunaLove
3d ago

I was the crazy one! I was a conspiracy theorist! I was the threat to society! I jeopardized my loved ones! Well...me and my healthy heart thinks y'all can go suck an egg!

Reply(4)
177
Roy
3d ago

My some suffers from this. At 17 years old he joined the army and had to get the 2 covid shots. Upon arrival to basic training they gave him a 3rd shot after he provided his covid card for the required 2 shots. He suffered for 2 days too sick and hurting to participate and his drill Sargent tormented him about being lazy and would not let him go to sick bay to get checked out. In the 6 days following his 3rd shot he had 8 heart attacks. 2 in the barracks and 6 more in the off base hospital they sent him to. He never even got to start basic training yet 5 months later he is still there because his health isn’t good enough “and never will be” to start training. They are dragging feet getting him discharged hoping he will take chapter 11 just to go home but he is staying and fighting it. Those covid shots are evil and should never have been mandatory. Now when I visit my son who left as an involved, very active teenager. He can’t breathe well enough to eat a full meal at 18.

Reply(18)
113
Related
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
ScienceBlog.com

New evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after covid-19 vaccination

A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the covid-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
MedicalXpress

Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy