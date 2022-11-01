ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers trade star wide receiver

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV5GT_0iufUPsZ00

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The team made the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh will receive a 2nd-Round draft pick in return from Chicago.

Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges

The team also acquired cornerback William Jackson III from Washington along with a conditional 2025 7th-Round pick. In exchange, the Steelers will send a conditional 2025 6th-Round draft pick to the Commanders.

Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has played in 39 games over the last 3 seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 2,044 career yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

In 8 games this season, Claypool has made 32 receptions, with 311 yards and one touchdown.

The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
HOUSTON, TX
