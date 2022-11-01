Pittsburgh Steelers trade star wide receiver

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The team made the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh will receive a 2nd-Round draft pick in return from Chicago.

The team also acquired cornerback William Jackson III from Washington along with a conditional 2025 7th-Round pick. In exchange, the Steelers will send a conditional 2025 6th-Round draft pick to the Commanders.

Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has played in 39 games over the last 3 seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 2,044 career yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

In 8 games this season, Claypool has made 32 receptions, with 311 yards and one touchdown.

