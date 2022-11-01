Pittsburgh Steelers trade star wide receiver
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The team made the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh will receive a 2nd-Round draft pick in return from Chicago.Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges
The team also acquired cornerback William Jackson III from Washington along with a conditional 2025 7th-Round pick. In exchange, the Steelers will send a conditional 2025 6th-Round draft pick to the Commanders.
Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has played in 39 games over the last 3 seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 2,044 career yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.
In 8 games this season, Claypool has made 32 receptions, with 311 yards and one touchdown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0