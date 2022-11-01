After Bard College legal victory for polling place on campus, Vassar College students will likely vote off-campus

Read full article on original website
11/4/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Rogovoy Report 11/4/22
Tonight at 8 at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., the Dirty Dozen Brass Band from New Orleans pairs up with the Squirrel Nut Zippers and their eclectic blend of 1930s-era jazz, swing, and folk, which will see the bands performing separately and together. (Fri, Nov 4) Sophie Regina Allison,...
Albany Democrats tout early voting as they hope to hold ground
Prominent local Democrats gathered at the Albany County Board of Elections Wednesday to cast early ballots in next week’s midterm elections. With polls showing a close race for New York governor, the Albany politicians, led by Mayor Kathy Sheehan, held a mini get-out-the-vote rally outside the BOE along South Pearl Street.
Hochul's campaign schedule intensifies as Election Day draws near
Governor Kathy Hochul held several “get out the vote” rallies around the state Wednesday, including one in Albany with the head of the state’s largest labor organization. Hochul shared the stage with the state’s AFL-CIO president, Mario Cilento, who said Hochul has been a friend to organized...
Metzger, Quigley face off in special election for Ulster County Executive on Tuesday
A former New York state Senator and the Town of Ulster Supervisor are facing off in Tuesday’s special election for Ulster County Executive. Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican Jim Quigley are running to finish former County Executive Pat Ryan's term, which expires December 31st, 2023. Ryan, who endorsed Metzger, was elected to Congress in the 19th district, to serve the rest of the year and is running for a full term in the new 18th.
Troy receives grant to counter domestic terrorism
The City of Troy has been awarded federal funding to combat targeted violence and domestic terrorism. Following the racist shooting at a Buffalo supermarket last May that killed 10, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order that in part directed counties and New York City to develop plans to counter domestic terrorism.
Supporters push for passage of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment as critics pan the measure
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility held a virtual town hall this week to promote passage of a constitutional amendment to protect “reproductive autonomy” in the state. But critics say the measure’s language is too broad and allows abortion through all nine months of gestation. Proposition 5 would...
New York officials and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels kick off Adoption Awareness Month
Recognizing November as “Adoption Awareness Month,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado announced $4.7 million in federal funding this week to support adoption-related services in New York. Speaking at the Albany Capital Center Tuesday, state office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila Poole said the funding will go toward...
Berkshire Medical Center nurses reach agreement on new contract with administration
The nurses of Berkshire County’s largest hospital voted this week to approve a new contract for the next four years. Around 700 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will see at least 15% across-the-board raises over that time. The contract also includes new language protecting them from inappropriate floating between departments, and more. In a statement to WAMC, BMC says it’s happy to ratify the contract and that its nurses’ “skill and compassion are integral to our work to serve everyone in Berkshire County with comprehensive care.”
Vermont voters face crowded ballot
All of Vermont’s statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat and the at-large Congressional seat are on the ballot Tuesday. Although early voting began in late September, the candidates have continued to campaign hard for every possible vote. It is a year of political change in the Green Mountain State.
Bard Conservatory of Music Presents "Uncaged" with world-renowned conductor and composer Tan Dun on November 4
On Friday, November 4 at 8pm, The Bard Conservatory of Music will present “Uncaged,” a centennial concert in honor of pioneering composer and music theorist John Cage. Performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Tan Dun, the concert will take place in the Sonsonoff Theatre at The Fisher Center - it will also be live-streamed.
Most elections for Massachusetts Legislature are uncontested
Nearly two-thirds of the seats in the Massachusetts legislature are uncontested on November election ballots. In western Massachusetts, there is a two-person race with no incumbent running in the newly-drawn Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District. In the Hampden and Hampshire District, a first-term Democratic State Senator has a Republican...
DiZoglio says she’ll use state auditor perch to address rising cost of living in Massachusetts, investigate Department of Children and Families
Democratic Massachusetts State Senator Diana DiZoglio is running for state auditor. After a primary win over Chris Dempsey, who had received the endorsement of outgoing state auditor Suzanne Bump, she now faces Republican Anthony Amore on Tuesday. DiZoglio has been a Beacon Hill fixture since 2013, when she won a seat in the House representing the 14th district. In 2019, she ascended to the Senate from the 1st Essex district. WAMC spoke with DiZoglio today about her promise to address cost of living increases in Massachusetts, as well as recent scrutiny of her political past.
