After Bard College legal victory for polling place on campus, Vassar College students will likely vote off-campus

The nurses of Berkshire County’s largest hospital voted this week to approve a new contract for the next four years. Around 700 registered nurses at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will see at least 15% across-the-board raises over that time. The contract also includes new language protecting them from inappropriate floating between departments, and more. In a statement to WAMC, BMC says it’s happy to ratify the contract and that its nurses’ “skill and compassion are integral to our work to serve everyone in Berkshire County with comprehensive care.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO