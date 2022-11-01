Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Guest view: Proposed legislation won’t fix shortage of affordable housing
(Rutherford is executive director of A Better Delaware a free market public policy group. The views A Better Delaware do not necessarily reflect those of Delaware Business Now) Delaware is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis — there’s no question about it. Rents are rising, inventory is dwindling,...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Healthcare Insurance Open Enrollment: threat of scams, but there's resources to avoid them
Delawareans now can now explore healthcare insurance options during the open enrollment period, but Department of Insurance Officials warn about possible scams that are targeting Delaware consumers. Commissioner for the Department of Insurance, Trinidad Navarro says to pay attention to what website you give information to. "Places like Westside [Family...
delawarepublic.org
If you haven't received a Delaware Relief Rebate check, you can apply online
Delawareans still waiting for their 2022 state Relief Rebate check can now apply online, but there is a deadline. Those who have not received a $300 check can apply online at DE.gov/rebate, and have until the end of this month to do so. You can either check your status online...
Washington Examiner
Relief checks: Delaware residents have until the end of the month to claim $300 rebate
A Delaware resident who hasn't yet received a rebate has until the end of November to apply for the state's 2022 relief check. The state has so far sent out a total of 782,000 $300 checks, though thousands more remain eligible, according to Delaware Public Media. Delawareans can go to DE.gov/rebate to find out whether their check has already been sent out or if they need to apply. All applicants need to provide valid Social Security numbers, Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or active identification cards issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Top Lawyers in 2022 Provide Expert Legal Services
Who are the top lawyers in Delaware? We polled their peers for the best in the field. Will the honorees please rise?
WMDT.com
RSV cases skyrocket in Delaware, hundreds of new cases confirmed in course of a week
DOVER, Del. – Cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to climb in Delaware, skyrocketing in the past week with hundreds of new cases confirmed in children across the First State. State health officials report that, in just a week, cases rose dramatically in Delaware. And while hospitals...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bloom Energy to hold 5K race that aids veterans, National Guard families
Bloom Energy will host its Inaugural Stars and Strides Delaware Charitable 5K Race on Saturday, Nov. 12 to benefit veterans and military families in Delaware. The race, which will precede Military Appreciation Day at the Blue Hens football game, will take place at Bloom Energy on the UD STAR Campus and will directly support the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans and the Delaware National Guard Youth Foundation.
Cape Gazette
Delaware’s the Place for Happy and Healthy Aging
All of us at Active Adults enjoy working with our “demographic,” although the real-life definition of that word is a bit complicated. You might be over 55 and looking for your dream house in a community where someone else does your major yardwork while you enjoy the pool, pickleball court and club house activities. But you might also be caring for your 85-year-old parents and thinking through – or worrying about – your daily life 30 years into the future.
delawarebusinessnow.com
State’s first renaissance fair sells out
Delaware’s first renaissance fair is sold out. Known as the Delaware Renaissance Faire, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the Townsend area. Publicity for the event was minimal, but renaissance fairs have a loyal following, with an online national list available. The location in southern New...
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in November
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gets funding for emissions monitoring in Claymont and areas near poultry plants
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the non-profit Socially Responsible Agriculture Project (SRAP) of Claymont, Delaware to receive a $497,861 grant for a community air pollution monitoring project. Claymont is near Interstates 95 and 495 and was home of a now razed steel mill. The grant is among...
WBOC
Delaware Auditor Candidates Look to Restore Integrity in State Office
DELAWARE- In just four days, millions across the country will be heading to the polls. Typically, the race for state auditor in Delaware doesn't get much attention. However, following the conviction and sentencing of former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, Lydia York and Janice Lorrah will face off with plans to restore integrity the statewide office.
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
delawarebusinessnow.com
How do people feel about Return Day?
In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Industry pros gather to toast Delaware restaurants
Nobody can throw a party like the Delaware Restaurant Association. Let’s face it: Hospitality is what they do, and along with their hardworking members, they do it well. So it’s no surprise that last week’s Delaware Restaurant Association 20th Annual Cornerstone Awards Celebration was such a success.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
WBOC
DNREC to Remove Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Cap for 2023
DOVER, Del. - After record interest in Delaware Surf Fishing Permits last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that it will be testing several changes for the permit program for the 2023 season. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap...
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Editor’s note: As we approach Election Day, the Delaware Journalism Collaborative looks at a unique post-election tradition in the First State. Dating back to 1812, Return Day brings together election foes to literally bury a hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together – sometimes known as the Delaware Way. The day includes parades, feasts and speeches. Democratic and Republican politicians coming together in a demonstration of goodwill. But now that tradition is in danger of being swept up – at least in part – in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.In its inaugural feature, the Delaware Journalism Collaborative explores the history of Return Day, what’s at stake and how the community is responding. Delaware Business Now is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative.
