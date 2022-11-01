Editor’s note: As we approach Election Day, the Delaware Journalism Collaborative looks at a unique post-election tradition in the First State. Dating back to 1812, Return Day brings together election foes to literally bury a hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together – sometimes known as the Delaware Way. The day includes parades, feasts and speeches. Democratic and Republican politicians coming together in a demonstration of goodwill. But now that tradition is in danger of being swept up – at least in part – in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.In its inaugural feature, the Delaware Journalism Collaborative explores the history of Return Day, what’s at stake and how the community is responding. Delaware Business Now is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative.

3 DAYS AGO