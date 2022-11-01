Read full article on original website
UAE Issues Visa Ban For Citizens Of 20 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has recently banned citizens of 20 African countries from entering, according to Africa News. In addition, nationals of the Dominican Republic are also included in the ban. What we know:. A notice was issued that read, “This is to inform you that we will not be...
These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo backed to gel squad before Qatar
Former international John Paintsil is confident that Ghana head coach Otto Addo can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
ESPN
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
The Fastest-Growing Countries in the World
The population of Earth has seen a meteoric rise over the past century. In just 37 years, the world population doubled, from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 5 billion in 1987, and it is estimated to reach 8 billion this year, according to U.N. data. The increase is expected to continue, though at a slower […]
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
New leftist Brazilian president, Lula, likely to keep orthodox economics, but shift to US foreign policy foes
Following Lula da Silva’s election victory over President Bolsonaro, analysts expect a moderate approach in the economic realm, but shifts to a more left-wing foreign policy.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi primed for run with Argentina after impressive start to season at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month and the 35-year-old is in some of the best form of his late career after an impressive start to his second season in France. Les Parisiens' No. 30 has scored seven goals and...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
NBC Sports
Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement in November
Completely out of left field, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his soon-to-be retirement. The center-back explained he will retire from football when the Spanish League breaks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month in Qatar. Pique will play his last Camp Nou game for the Catalan club, after...
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
Antiquities Dealer Subhash Kapoor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison by Indian Court
Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan arts dealer described by authorities as one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Kumbakonam, India, on Tuesday. Kapoor, 72, faced charges for the burglary and illegal export of idols belonging to the Varadharaja Perumal temple, a Hindu place of worship located outside the southern Indian city of Kanchipuram. These objects then made their way to his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past. Officials in the U.S. and India have accused Kapoor of leading a vast smuggling operation which extended across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. According to the New...
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
US News and World Report
Kenya Deploys Troops to Congo to Help End Decades of Bloodshed
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday officially deployed troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to join an East African regional force aiming to end decades of bloodshed. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up...
Yardbarker
Three Arsenal Women called for England friendlies in Spain – I’m going to watch them
3 Arsenal Women called up to join England Lionesses’ By Michelle. Congratulations are in order for our three Gunners that have been called up to join the Lionesses for their November international friendlies. Well done to Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy. Leah Williamson is still ruled out...
BBC
Progressive Kenya lead the way in volleyball pilot scheme
The head of volleyball's world governing body, the FIVB, says a project to develop Kenya's national teams is a blueprint for the sport across the world. Kenya was the first beneficiary of the 'Volleyball Empowerment' scheme, with the model having since been spread out further across Africa and beyond. FIVB...
WORLD CUP GROUP GUIDE: Spain and Germany square off in the 'Group of Death', Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will collide in the battle of the veterans and England lock horns with some familiar faces
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is now just weeks away, with the first-ever winter edition of the tournament drawing ever closer. Host nation Qatar will get proceedings underway with their November 20 clash against Ecuador, while England will get their campaign going the following day against Iran. Meanwhile, holders...
