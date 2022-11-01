ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Police seek information on Trotwood shooting

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are seeking information regarding a shooting in Trotwood on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood on Monday, just after 12 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trotwood Police reported that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-7236 or SJackson@Trotwood.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

