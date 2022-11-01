Police seek information on Trotwood shooting
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are seeking information regarding a shooting in Trotwood on Monday.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood on Monday, just after 12 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Man in custody after Trotwood shooting, 1 hospitalized
Trotwood Police reported that no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-7236 or SJackson@Trotwood.org.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-7236 or SJackson@Trotwood.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
