Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty

PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Little input at Peoria cannabis meeting

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people, and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. According to 25 News, not a single council member attended Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Public weighs in on limits for Peoria cannabis dispensaries

Should the city limit the amount of dispensaries in Peoria? Should further zoning regulations and distance limitations for dispensaries be put into place? Citizens showed up to two public input meetings this week to voice their opinions on these questions. Donny Henry, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man found safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in two-car crash Thursday

A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
PEORIA, IL

