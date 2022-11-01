ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Women’s Breakaway Roping

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOZDq_0iufU95Q00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cinch Roping Fiesta is back in town this year and one of their events for women is quickly growing in popularity.

Women’s Breakaway Roping is an open event that girls of any age can compete in. The reason for the growth in popularity is due to the high intensity and quick pace of the event.

The event pins a rider and their horse against a calf. The calf is released from its chute and the rider ropes the calf. Once the calf is roped, the tension that is created between the roped calf and the rope’s end pulls a string that is connected to the saddle which pulls a flag signifying the successful completion of roping.

The event is part of this year’s Cinch Roping Fiesta happening this weekend at the Spur Arena.

For more information, visit https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/p/cinch-roping-fiesta

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta Wrap

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2022 was a record year for the San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta with close to $100,000 in tickets sold for the event. This year marked one of the largest prize purses of the events 69-year history with over $223,000 paid out over the weekend. This was also the first year the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

CV PAWS hosting 5K beneficiary run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a 5K run that will be four legged friendly. Hanks River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. and will take place at Heritage Park, located at 36 East Twohig Ave. If interested in competing in the 5K, it’ll cost $25 per entry […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lake View falls to Lubbock Estacado in season finale

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs fall here tonight in their season finale against Lubbock Estacado The Chiefs finish the season on a 6-game losing streak, just after winning their first three out of four games. Lake View will look to regroup and gear up for next season.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Lake View Highschool Biology teacher, Tamara Shaffer, is this week’s Teacher of the Week! Shaffer started her career in education as a volunteer while she was on active duty at Goodfellow Airforce Base and after retiring she went back to college for a biology degree and now almost 20 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU Military Appreciation Game

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and the Director of the ASU Alumni Association discussed Angelo State Universitys Military Appreciation Game. The Rams will take on Central Washington and Ram Jam will kick off the event with tailgating beginning at 11 p.m. at the LeGrande Alumni and Visitors Center parking lot right across the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day Parade Route

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, November 5, 2022 Downtown will be flooded with red white and blue celebrating Veterans day with the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade. The theme of this year’s Veterans Day Parade is celebrating women veterans of the past, present and future. Below are the Parade route and blockades to look […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

#9 Irion County dominates Veribest to remain undefeated

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets came out and dominated yet again. Tonight, they shut out Veribest in a 46-0 victory. The Irion County Hornets will now get ready for their playoff match up with May. Irion County looks to put an end to that long playoff drought and get their first win […]
MERTZON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Paint Rock falls to Panther Creek 29-20 in season finale

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Paint Rock Indians fall in their season finale against Panther Creek, 29-20. The Indians were in must-win territory here tonight if they wanted to compete in this year’s playoffs, but unfortunately things got away from them in the second half which resulted in them losing to the Panthers. The Paint […]
PAINT ROCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Audrey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Audrey. She’s a teen full of personality and a compassionate heart. She wants to become a therapist and help people with disabilities. Audrey also loves art and reading books, especially mysteries, true crime, and romance novels. Her ideal forever family would provide plenty of individual attention, structure and encouragement […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST FNF Game of the Week: Wall and Brady

SAN ANGELO, Texas— A lot is on the line in district 2-3a division II as the Wall Hawks claimed a share of the district title last week. The Brady Bulldogs are looking to sneak beside them as they sit at 3-1 in the district. “Coming off that shared title last year, I think we have […]
BRADY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: Angelo State’s Flow Simulator

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Engineering Department at Angelo State University is home to a flow simulator that replicates natural weather conditions that can be seen when students get out of school. The simulator has a wide variety of settings including 20 spillway options and a floodgate that can release up to 660 gallons of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD November 3, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD. Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KSAB Tree Giveaway

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of people picked up all assortments of free trees today on November 2, 2022, courtesy of “Keep San Angelo Beautiful”. The trees were several feet tall, granted to KSAB from the Texas Based Apache Corporation, and hundreds of them went to area schools and residents. The event was located at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy