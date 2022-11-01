SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cinch Roping Fiesta is back in town this year and one of their events for women is quickly growing in popularity.

Women’s Breakaway Roping is an open event that girls of any age can compete in. The reason for the growth in popularity is due to the high intensity and quick pace of the event.

The event pins a rider and their horse against a calf. The calf is released from its chute and the rider ropes the calf. Once the calf is roped, the tension that is created between the roped calf and the rope’s end pulls a string that is connected to the saddle which pulls a flag signifying the successful completion of roping.

The event is part of this year’s Cinch Roping Fiesta happening this weekend at the Spur Arena.

For more information, visit https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/p/cinch-roping-fiesta

