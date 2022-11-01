Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
ourdavie.com
Paving the way: UNCG honors local woman who helped integrate college, community
Alice Garrett Brown, class of 1965, was one of six honorees at the Annual UNC-Greensboro Alumni Awards Celebration on Oct. 14. She received the prestigious WC Legacy Award which is given to alumni who attended Woman’s College or UNCG; emphasis is placed on service, social or political activism. The...
ourdavie.com
Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1
Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
ourdavie.com
Leslie Markus Burnette Brown
Leslie Markus Burnette Brown passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at her home in Winston-Salem. Born Dec. 9, 1969, Leslie was a graduate of Davie County High School, Peace College and Salem College where she earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Teaching was her passion and she recently looked forward to getting back into the classroom. While she loved all of her students, her gift was her ability to identify the ones that needed a little extra encouragement and nurturing— a hallmark of a truly excellent teacher!
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
ourdavie.com
Nellie Baity Prim
Mrs. Nellie Baity Prim, 87, of Chinquapin Road, Mocksville, was baptized as a small girl, but stepped into Glory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935 in Davie County to the late Roby and Annie Hutchens Baity. Mrs. Prim...
ourdavie.com
Essic, Sulecki punch tickets to state cross country meet
Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park was the site of the Midwest 4-A Regional cross country meet on Saturday. The region featured 29 schools from four conferences stretching across Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Iredell, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union Counties. Known by coaches across the state as the Region of Death due to...
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: 2-seed Blue Devils pull away from Southwest Guilford in home win
MOORESVILLE – Next!. Mooresville High’s football team supported superior seeding status buoyed by better billing to defeat Southwest Guilford, 47-26, in opening-round play in the 4A state playoffs. The 2-seeded Blue Devils, coming off a Greater Metro 4 crown, overcame a somewhat slow start and a pair of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Students take stand against racist TikTok video
DENVER – A video containing racist remarks shot by Lincoln Charter School students on the school’s Denver campus was shared to TikTok, prompting discipline for the two students involved and student-led pushback against the rhetoric used in the clip. The video, which is part of a trend on...
ourdavie.com
Harry Lee Milam
Mr. Harry Lee Milam, 85, of Davie County, died Nov. 1, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Roland Robert and Sena Golding Milam. Harry graduated from Griffith High School in 1958 and proudly served his...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WBTV
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
