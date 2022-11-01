Leslie Markus Burnette Brown passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at her home in Winston-Salem. Born Dec. 9, 1969, Leslie was a graduate of Davie County High School, Peace College and Salem College where she earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Teaching was her passion and she recently looked forward to getting back into the classroom. While she loved all of her students, her gift was her ability to identify the ones that needed a little extra encouragement and nurturing— a hallmark of a truly excellent teacher!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO