Salisbury, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ourdavie.com

Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1

Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Leslie Markus Burnette Brown

Leslie Markus Burnette Brown passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at her home in Winston-Salem. Born Dec. 9, 1969, Leslie was a graduate of Davie County High School, Peace College and Salem College where she earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Teaching was her passion and she recently looked forward to getting back into the classroom. While she loved all of her students, her gift was her ability to identify the ones that needed a little extra encouragement and nurturing— a hallmark of a truly excellent teacher!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Nellie Baity Prim

Mrs. Nellie Baity Prim, 87, of Chinquapin Road, Mocksville, was baptized as a small girl, but stepped into Glory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935 in Davie County to the late Roby and Annie Hutchens Baity. Mrs. Prim...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Essic, Sulecki punch tickets to state cross country meet

Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park was the site of the Midwest 4-A Regional cross country meet on Saturday. The region featured 29 schools from four conferences stretching across Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Iredell, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union Counties. Known by coaches across the state as the Region of Death due to...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Students take stand against racist TikTok video

DENVER – A video containing racist remarks shot by Lincoln Charter School students on the school’s Denver campus was shared to TikTok, prompting discipline for the two students involved and student-led pushback against the rhetoric used in the clip. The video, which is part of a trend on...
DENVER, NC
ourdavie.com

Harry Lee Milam

Mr. Harry Lee Milam, 85, of Davie County, died Nov. 1, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Roland Robert and Sena Golding Milam. Harry graduated from Griffith High School in 1958 and proudly served his...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
CLEVELAND, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Concord NC

Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
CONCORD, NC

