ABC7 Chicago

Dolphins aim for 2nd 3-game win streak when they meet Bears

MIAMI (5-3) at CHICAGO (3-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 3-4-1; Bears 3-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Dolphins won 31-28 in OT, on Oct. 14, 2018, in Miami. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Lions 31-27; Bears lost to Cowboys...
ABC7 Chicago

Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 and 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. A deep wide receiver class showed their wares in the first few days of November. Jalen Hale (No. 45 overall...
ABC7 Chicago

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, players who must improve

As the calendar flipped to November of the 2022-23 NHL season, some early-season trends flopped, while others have taken firmer hold. And as injuries have started to pile up, there are certain players who need to step into larger roles -- or just start producing more with the opportunities they've been given.
