ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest

An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington police search for suspected shoplifters

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles. Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th. Police say they left in a silver SUV. If you have information about this case,...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy