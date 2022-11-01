Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
Man involved in Columbia neighborhood standoff arrested after 17 hours
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A barricaded man in northeast Columbia has been arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there overnight. Police said the...
wach.com
Man barricades himself in house, 'likely armed' according to Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: As of Friday morning around 8 a.m. this is still an ongoing situation. According to CPD, crisis negotiators have been working to convince the man to surrender. Updates will be posted here. ORIGINAL:. Columbia Police say a man, possibly armed, has barricaded himself in...
wach.com
Bond hearing held for man who had 12 hour standoff with Columbia police
The bond hearing was held for the man who barricaded himself in a house and had a standoff with police for over 12 hours. Officials say Devon M. Franklin has been charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. Franklin allegedly forced family members out...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
coladaily.com
Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest
An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
wach.com
Coroner identifies woman who died at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the Pepsi warehouse employee who died at the plant late October. Officials say 21-year-old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on North Main street on October 24. An incident report says Lockett was operating...
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
wach.com
Deputies searching for suspects wanted for attempted car theft
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a car. Deputies say the attempt happened on Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. The...
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington police search for suspected shoplifters
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles. Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th. Police say they left in a silver SUV. If you have information about this case,...
abccolumbia.com
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft. Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m. The unharmed male victim says...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
Comments / 2