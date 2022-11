A flu outbreak on the Texas A&M campus and within the Aggies' team is expected to significantly impact Texas A&M's roster for Saturday's home game with Florida. A number of players missed practice this week for Texas A&M, as the university and football program have attempted to manage the flu. One of the Aggies players impacted is freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who is out for the game. Haynes King got the start in his place. The Aggies are missing several other starters on both offense and defense.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO