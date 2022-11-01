ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Knoxville, Eric André & Gabourey Sidibe To Lead Prank Reality Series For ABC

By Rosy Cordero
EXCLUSIVE: ABC has greenlit the new unscripted comedy series The Prank Panel , a show where everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends, and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters.

As the show’s panel of “pranxperts,” Johnny Knoxville ( Jackass ), Eric André ( The Eric André Show ), and Gabourey Sidibe ( Precious ) will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. They’re taking on double duty as mentors and saboteurs, and sometimes, celebrity guests will join in on the fun.

The series is set to premiere in 2023.

The Prank Panel is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser; Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot; Knoxville and André; and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, and Vin Rubino for ITV America.

Knoxville is best known as the co-creator and star of MTV’s Jackass , a TV and film franchise where the cast performs stunts and pranks on each other and the public. Their most recent big-screen release was Jackass Forever , with a guest appearance from André, released by Paramount Pictures in February. Additionally, Jackass 4.5 was released by Netflix in May which consisted of outtakes, interviews, and unused material from Jackass Forever . For TV, Knoxville was recently featured in the Discovery Channel special Jackass Shark Week .

André is best known as the creator, host, and co-writer of the Adult Swim series The Eric André Sho w which premiered in 2012 and was recently renewed for a sixth season. In the show, André plays a heightened version of himself who often pranks others and is sometimes also a victim. His other credits also include HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones , Netflix’s Disenchantment , FXX’s Man Seeking Woman , and ABC ’s Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23 . In 2021, André co-starred alongside Lil Rel Howery in the Netflix prank comedy film, Bad Trip .

Sidibe is an Academy Award-nominated actress who made her film debut in the 2009 drama Precious . Her portrayal of the titular character earned her the Oscar nod. Although best known for her dramatic portrayals, she has plenty of comedy credits under her belt. She most recently starred in the HBO Max Christmas comedy Santa Inc . and previously voiced characters in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, and TBS’ American Dad! Other notable TV credits include Fox’s Empire , Showtime’s The Big C , and three Ryan Murphy shows: American Horror Story: Coven , American Horror Story: Freak Show , and American Horror Stories .

Watch a special message from Knoxville, André, and Sidibe below.

