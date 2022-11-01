Dr. Tess reveals her newest technology
Sit down for a conversation with Dr. Tess Mauricio at M Beauty Clinic to learn more about Sofwave technology . It’s the newest way to combat fine lines and leave you feeling (and looking!) like your younger self. She explains why Sofwave is the perfect addition to the list of amazing treatments she already provides at M Beauty Clinic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
