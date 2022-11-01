ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. "Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

