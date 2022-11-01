Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
El Pasoans test luck to win largest lottery prize in history
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Lines formed at gas stations all over El Paso Friday night, but it wasn't for fuel. Instead people were waiting to test their luck of picking the winning combination of Powerball numbers. The jackpot has grown to $1.60 billion, the largest lottery prize of...
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
Man sentenced for 2019 deadly drunk driving wreck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that left one person dead in south-central El Paso in Nov. 2019, according to court records. Esteban Israel Lopez was driving a Ford Expedition the wrong way on the westbound lanes of...
El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
A Christmas Fair returns to the El Paso Convention Center this weekend
The Junior League of El Paso will host their annual A Christmas Fair from November 4 through November 6 at the El Paso Convention Center. Now in its 49th year, the Junior League of El Paso hopes to kick off the Christmas season in the Borderland with a slew of merchants and vendors from all over the region.
El Paso County sees low voter turnout during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
Man walking on sidewalk, struck by vehicle in Las Cruces dies; police search for driver
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces died. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Shane Brown. Brown died Thursday at the University Medical Center in El Paso. The incident happened Sunday on Idaho Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police were called...
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
Game of the Week: Del Valle beats Bel Air to claim 5A Division 1 District Championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season of high school football was Del Valle at Bel Air. The Dell Valle Conquistadors took home the win becoming the 2022 1-5A District champions. Highlights. Del Valle's Jesse Ramos started off...
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
Deputies identify man accused of stealing vehicle, prompt standoff with deputies in Vado
VADO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Vado, New Mexico after an hourslong SWAT standoff Friday. Deputies arrested 28-year-old David Aguilar. Authorities tried to get Aguilar, who police said was driving a stolen vehicle to surrender near the Vado Exit and...
Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
