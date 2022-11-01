ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire department and police responded to a rollover crash in Northeast El Paso. KFOX14/CBS4 received reports of a vehicle crash before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash happened on Railroad Drive at Waycross Avenue, leaving south and northbound lanes closed, according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans test luck to win largest lottery prize in history

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Lines formed at gas stations all over El Paso Friday night, but it wasn't for fuel. Instead people were waiting to test their luck of picking the winning combination of Powerball numbers. The jackpot has grown to $1.60 billion, the largest lottery prize of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

A Christmas Fair returns to the El Paso Convention Center this weekend

The Junior League of El Paso will host their annual A Christmas Fair from November 4 through November 6 at the El Paso Convention Center. Now in its 49th year, the Junior League of El Paso hopes to kick off the Christmas season in the Borderland with a slew of merchants and vendors from all over the region.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County sees low voter turnout during early voting

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Project Bravo helps pay bills after Project Amistad makes error in funding distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
EL PASO, TX

