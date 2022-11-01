Read full article on original website
hometownweekly.net
Walpole High nurse has celebrity status
Those who make the choice to work in such an environment are not doing it for fame, or high salaries — they do it because they love their students and helping people. A living example of this would be Rachel Jackson, a school nurse at Walpole High. Nurse Jackson...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
Bristol custodian saves choking student
Bobby Santos was in the right place at the right time.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
4 New England Towns Made This Top 25 List of Best Christmas Towns in the Country
Let's be honest, although Christmas and the entire holiday season holds charm everywhere, there will always be something quintessentially special about New England Christmas charm. Just ask Hallmark. Holiday travels often involve going to see family. However, so many love to venture out to charming, magical getaways for the holidays.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Comic Con celebrates its 10th anniversary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Comic Con will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 4, and run for three days. Mark Brettin, Breckin Meyer, John Carroll Lynch, Keegan Allen, Zachary Levi, actors from the Mandalorian, and many more, will be at the event. Photo and autograph opportunities with...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
providenceonline.com
Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn
For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
Fall River Border Collie Hopes to Flourish at a New Loving Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Nothing beats coming home to a loving pet after a long day. It's an unconditional love that all humans and pets deserve to know, and it is our mission to unite eligible animals with the perfect family to love them unconditionally. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are...
Turnto10.com
Young Woods Elementary psychologist speaks on increased mental health crises
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Managing mental health crises in schools is not an easy task. Especially, as schools are seeing more cases since the pandemic. Young Woods Elementary School psychologists are one of many staff members making an impact ahead of school psychology awareness week. School psychologist Liana Gonzalez-McGee...
GoLocalProv
Over 9 Hour Wait at Hasbro ER, Says Rhode Island Mother — “Something Needs to Be Done”
A Rhode Island mother said that she was told the wait time would be 9 hours to see a doctor, when she brought her toddler to Hasbro Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning with what she said were worrying health issues. Melissa DaRosa said when her three-year-old daughter was throwing...
ABC6.com
Two-time Tony Award winner brings show to Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The legendary dancer Bill T. Jones will be bringing his explosive, “What Problem?” show to the stage at Vets Auditorium Friday. The two-time Tony Award winner, along with his 10-member company, will take the audience through a journey that evokes emotion, heavy thought and is quite timely as we approach Election Day.
ABC6.com
Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
Valley Breeze
Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant
WOONSOCKET – The long-closed former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road is being renovated and converted into a future Asian restaurant. Former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, whose brother owned the property at one point before the previous owner, said she spoke with the owner on a couple of occasions about plans for the building, asking him if the plan was for more of a takeout-style restaurant or experience-based sit-down dining experience.
Journal Inquirer
Town urges people to stay out of Coventry Lake over cyanobacteria bloom
COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Manager’s Office is urging residents to be cautious of contacting the water in Coventry Lake following reports of a cyanobacteria bloom in the lake water. Eastern Highlands Health District had fielded a number of reports of observed surface accumulations in isolated parts of...
Valley Breeze
City celebrates groundbreaking, future for Baldwin school
PAWTUCKET – Members of the Woodlawn and greater Pawtucket community gathered Monday for the groundbreaking marking the start of demolition and construction of Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary. The original Baldwin building was built in 1963 and had a sizable wing added in 1973. The school will be fully knocked down,...
