House Republicans gear up for leadership elections shortly after Election Day

House Republicans are angling to hold their leadership elections the Tuesday or Wednesday after Election Day, two leadership sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

With Republicans expressing confidence that they will take back control of the lower chamber, the race for majority whip, the No. 3 position in leadership, has become increasingly heated between Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson (R-GA).

Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is facing current House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the race for the No. 4 spot, which is tasked with helping craft the party's messaging efforts.

House Republican Conference Secretary Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) are squaring off in the race to become the next chairman of the NRCC. And freshman Reps. Lisa McClain (R-MI) and Andrew Clyde (R-GA) are both vying to be conference secretary. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) is expected to remain on as policy chairman.

Currently, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is running uncontested to be House majority leader, and no one has challenged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the speaker's gavel.

The internal leadership elections are conducted using a closed-ballot process, while a recorded vote on the floor is slated to take place at the start of the new Congress.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus were vehemently pushing for a package of rules changes to be taken up before leadership elections. The timing of the rules package remains unclear.

Democrats are expected to hold their leadership elections after their Thanksgiving recess.