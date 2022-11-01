ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Clayton News Daily

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...
Clayton News Daily

Beyoncé Channels Iconic Disney Show for Halloween in Rare Family Photo

Beyoncé is always one to do things her own way, and that includes Halloween. While most celebrities posted pictures of their Halloween costumes on Oct. 31 or the day after, Beyoncé saved her ultimate family costume for Nov. 3, giving it the spotlight it deserves. So who did...
The Independent

Elon Musk – live: Twitter staff find laptops wiped overnight as layoffs begin

Hours after Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees on Friday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our...
Clayton News Daily

5 things to know for Nov. 4: Twitter, Flu, January 6, Student Loans, Brittney Griner

The enormous rocket at the heart of NASA's mission to return humans to the moon is being rolled out of its hangar today. After a series of issues and poor weather thwarted the first two launch attempts, the agency has spent weeks troubleshooting and is now gearing up for another attempt to get the rocket off the ground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy