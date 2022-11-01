ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Peter Biello
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Willie Jones
4d ago

Well, conventional wisdom says, qualifications are out the window - even though the voters in that district know for a fact that Greene has done nothing FOR them, they are still going to follow a lie - SAD but true.

Trumpet2008
3d ago

I don’t live in her district but would vote for her. You never had to guess what she is thinking. Even though she is a little crazy/extreme she is probably one of the most honest people in DC.

Thomas R.
4d ago

We came out in the 14th District for Flowers. MTG is on the block 🚫 to be ousted. She's an election denier and a misinformation peddler of the highest order. The 14th District doesn't want her.

