WATCH: Anne Hathaway tells The View 'abortion can be another word for mercy'

Sharing her "own personal experience with abortion" on The View on Tuesday, actress Anne Hathaway said that "abortion can be another word for mercy."

"We’re in the fight. We’re in the fight every day. We’re in the fight every minute," she said of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"You mentioned The Devil Wears Prada turning sweet 16," Hathaway said. "Some 16-year-old’s life has been irrevocably changed because of the current overturning of Roe v. Wade."

She added that playing her character in the hit movie would be different now, as her character would have less freedom. According to her, "reproductive destiny matters a great deal" to young women beginning their careers.

"If I were to play that role nowadays, I couldn’t take that for granted. I couldn't take that freedom for granted — the freedom of choice," she said.

"By the way," Hathaway said, "this is not a moral conversation about abortion. This is a practical conversation about women’s rights and, by the way, human rights, because women’s rights are human rights." She further expressed disappointment that America would put its women in this position "again."

"We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike," she told the hosts. "When you allow for choice, you allow for flexibility, which is what we need in order to be human."