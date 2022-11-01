ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Anne Hathaway tells The View 'abortion can be another word for mercy'

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgLQT_0iufQcGI00

Sharing her "own personal experience with abortion" on The View on Tuesday, actress Anne Hathaway said that "abortion can be another word for mercy."

"We’re in the fight. We’re in the fight every day. We’re in the fight every minute," she said of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"You mentioned The Devil Wears Prada turning sweet 16," Hathaway said. "Some 16-year-old’s life has been irrevocably changed because of the current overturning of Roe v. Wade."

She added that playing her character in the hit movie would be different now, as her character would have less freedom. According to her, "reproductive destiny matters a great deal" to young women beginning their careers.

"If I were to play that role nowadays, I couldn’t take that for granted. I couldn't take that freedom for granted — the freedom of choice," she said.

"By the way," Hathaway said, "this is not a moral conversation about abortion. This is a practical conversation about women’s rights and, by the way, human rights, because women’s rights are human rights." She further expressed disappointment that America would put its women in this position "again."

"We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike," she told the hosts. "When you allow for choice, you allow for flexibility, which is what we need in order to be human."

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
POPSUGAR

I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
WashingtonExaminer

Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just one day

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments in just one day. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
Vice

She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.

A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
MISSOURI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy