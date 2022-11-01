Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident Thursday night. A DCSO report said at about 11:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Carnes Road in Green after a caller said a man that was not supposed to be on the property had returned. A victim said that Thomas Cullett had grabbed her throat and put his hand over her mouth, which caused her to gasp for air. She had bruising and redness to support her statements.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged assault incident Thursday night. An RPD report said just after 9:00 p.m. an investigation substantiated that the suspect had grabbed and pulled a victim’s hair, causing substantial pain. The incident took place in the 200 block of Northeast Frontier Lane. The...
kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for mail theft on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:50 p.m. officers contacted the 33-year old in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where she allegedly had articles of stolen mail in her vehicle. The mail was recovered and the suspect was cited and released on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ROCK THROWING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged rock throwing incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. the 37-year old was contacted at the corner of Southeast Lane Avenue and Southeast Pine Street after the suspect was allegedly yelling threats at a victim and had thrown a rock at a vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR THEFT IN THE THIRD-DEGREE
Roseburg Police cited a man for theft in the third-degree on Wednesday, for a prior incident. A Roseburg Police report said the 64-year old allegedly stole the victim’s wallet after the man set it down inside the store. The suspect was identified on Wednesday and given a citation, due to his cooperation.
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 10:15 p.m. officers contacted the 29-year old after she allegedly was inside a fully fenced back yard at a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Roseland Avenue, where she had no right to be. The homeowner had not given the suspect permission to be on the property.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged menacing, early Wednesday morning. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. the 29-year old allegedly pointed a CO2 pistol at a hotel room in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was contacted later in the morning and taken into custody on the charge of menacing.
kptv.com
Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. the wreck took place at the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Pine Street. An investigation concluded that the driver of a sedan ran a stop sign and his vehicle was t-boned by a pickup. The sedan driver and his passenger, a female, were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries. Both were treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
nbc16.com
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Winston Police jailed a man for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission on Monday. Information from WPD said the 39-year old drove off in a family member’s vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
