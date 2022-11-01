Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
OpenAI debuts DALL-E API so devs can integrate its AI artwork into their apps
On Thursday, OpenAI announced the introduction of an API for its DALL-E image synthesis model that will allow developers to easily integrate its AI image generation technology into their apps. DALL-E, currently available as a standalone commercial service, allows people to generate novel 1024×1024 images from text descriptions called "prompts." The generated images can vary in style from photorealistic to abstract—and many styles in between.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
getnews.info
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Gizmodo
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
Ars Technica
Steam on Chromebooks enters beta, adds AMD support
It has been almost three years since Chromebook users got word that Steam support is coming to ChromeOS. We're still not totally there yet, but today Google announced that it's ready to enter beta testing. In a blog post, Zach Alcorn, Google product manager, announced that Steam on Chromebooks is...
Ars Technica
Falling Chinese rocket expected to enter Earth’s atmosphere in <2 days
The Chinese rocket that will fall back to Earth in a few days is equivalent in size to two semi-truck trailers, and as much as 40 percent of this metal will reach the Earth's surface, experts say. Although the overall risk of harm to people is low—there is only a...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
Ars Technica
Herzog and Žižek become uncanny AI bots trapped in endless conversation
This week, an Italian artist and programmer named Giacomo Miceli debuted The Infinite Conversation website, an AI-powered nonstop chat between artificial versions of German director Werner Herzog and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek, complete with realistic voices. Upon visiting the site—which is unaffiliated with either person—you'll see AI-generated charcoal...
AMD teases FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with up to 2x performance gain versus FSR 2
AMD's new upscaling algorithm is set to arrive sometime in 2023, and it offers frame generation technology.
Ars Technica
Intel says that both Intel and AMD CPUs can update Arc GPU firmware [Updated]
Update, 7:35 pm ET: Intel told Ars Technica that it is possible for both Intel and AMD-based platforms to update Arc GPU firmware, and that Intel's Management Engine wasn't actually required for firmware updates. "Intel Arc products do not require the host CSME to update Arc firmware," an Intel spokesperson...
Phys.org
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Ars Technica
New Mac app wants to record everything you do—so you can “rewind” it later
Yesterday, a company called Rewind AI announced a self-titled software product for Macs with Apple Silicon that reportedly keeps a highly compressed, searchable record of everything you do locally on your Mac and lets you "rewind" time to see it later. If you forget something you've "seen, said, or heard," Rewind wants to help you find it easily.
getnews.info
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
Ars Technica
Swedish engineer creates playable accordion from 2 Commodore 64 computers
In late October, a Swedish software engineer named Linus Åkesson unveiled a playable accordion—called "The Commodordion"—he crafted out of two vintage Commodore 64 computers connected with a bellows made of floppy disks taped together. A demo of the hack debuted in an 11-minute YouTube video where Åkesson plays a Scott Joplin ragtime song and details the instrument's creation.
Ars Technica
Cherry’s new mechanical switch hails from ’80s terminal keyboards
Cherry, the original mechanical switch maker, is continuing to tap the mechanical keyboard community for new product ideas. Its new mechanical switch, the Cherry MX Black Clear-Top, is a nod to enthusiasts who would love to turn in their modern-day clacker for an old-school terminal keyboard with extra-smooth typing. ’80s...
TechCrunch
Meet Seoul-based accelerator SparkLabs’ 19th batch of startups
The program has two cohorts a year — one starting in January and the other in June — Kim said, adding that the program is 16 weeks long. SparkLabs admits 10 to 15 companies per cohort and invests up to $100,000 into each startup in exchange for 6% equity. Kim noted that the investment is made either with a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity) or stock purchase agreement — a decision that is up to the startup to make.
Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0