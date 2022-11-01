ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO