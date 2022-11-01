Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
advantagenews.com
Police investigate car theft from dealership
Alton Police are investigating an incident involving one stolen vehicle from Missouri and another from an Alton dealership. An alarm was fired just after 3:30am Friday at Quality Buick GMC on Homer Adams Parkway. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles running on the business parking lot. One had been previously...
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
capitolwolf.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
FOX2now.com
Attempted burglary in St. Charles
St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
newschannel20.com
SFD reports increase in calls for service and EMS calls
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield firefighters are seeing increases in calls for service. The Springfield Fire Department presented data to the city council on Tuesday night that showed calls for service are up more than 12% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Springfield Fire Department not only are...
5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue
ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night. The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or...
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
Trailer fire in Caseyville, Ill.
French Village, Illinois, firefighters battled a fire early Wednesday morning.
newschannel20.com
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT for 10 month old cancelled
Johnson left the hospital and refused to bring Simiya back to the hospital. Children’s hospital reports the child is in immenent threat of death if medical intervention is not received.
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
KMOV
2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
Police investigating fatal two-car crash Tuesday night
A man died in a two-car crash at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
