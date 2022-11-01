Read full article on original website
Substack Chat is a Twitter alternative for newsletter people
Popular newsletter platform Substack today launched Substack Chat. Substack Chat is a real-time messaging platform that allows creators and fans to network in a private space, without the need to download a separate application or register for a third-party service. The feature works a bit like a traditional web forum,...
PSA: Netflix’s ad-supported tier doesn’t have all shows and movies
Netflix’s ad-supported subscription tier launched yesterday, and some users were surprised to find out that not every show and movie on the platform is available with the new tier. The Verge’s Jay Peters looked at Netflix’s new subscription option when it launched yesterday. On top of finding...
TikTok is moving forward with its music streaming plans
ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, is making moves to launch a new streaming service, TikTok Music. We first heard rumblings about a potential TikTok Music streaming app thanks to a trademark application back in August. And now, the company is making even more strides toward its new platform. ByteDance...
Zoom is down for a bunch of people right now (updated)
If you were dreading your Thursday Zoom call with your team, then good news. The video conferencing platform is down for a bunch of people right now. According to Downdetector, 14,870 people have reported the outage. It seems the outage started around 1:41 PM ET for many users. Some users...
