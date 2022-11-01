ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
constructiondive.com

The 6 states with the highest construction unemployment rates

The amount of construction workers looking for jobs across the country has dipped since last September, from 4.5% to 3.4%, according to a state-by-state analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday by Associated Builders and Contractors. Based on not seasonally adjusted data, 42 states had lower unemployment rates,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
constructiondive.com

Fluor beats revenues estimates, misses on EPS

Fluor announced Friday it earned $22 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of $41 million in the same period last year. Excluding adjustments, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, according to stock analysis site Seeking Alpha. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy