Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation
MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases.
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Click10.com
Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some took issue with her behavior. The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could have been reacting to an emotional day.
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
Click10.com
Man arrested for alleged unprovoked South Beach stabbing appears before judge
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a victim was stabbed multiple times neat 1st Street and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. It all appears to be the result of an unprovoked attack. Police have since arrested 29-year-old Kenyan Roy, who sits behind bars accused of carrying...
Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird
In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
Click10.com
Attorneys for Miami man accused of voter fraud ask judge to dismiss charges
MIAMI – Attorneys for a Miami man accused of voter fraud as part of a crackdown by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are asking a Miami-Dade judge to dismiss the charges against him, maintaining he did not knowingly vote illegally. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, a convicted felon, was one of...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
9 PBC Students Expelled, Three For Threatening Mass Shootings On Campus
On the same day that the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison, the Palm Beach County School District has expelled three students for threatening mass shootings.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
Click10.com
Family makes plea for justice after bicyclist killed in Miami hit-and run
MIAMI – A South Florida family is desperate for answers after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning. A family plea for 24-year-old Justine Avenet was held around 10 a.m. Friday at the Miami Police Department. Miami police officers responded to the area of...
Man In Florida Winds Up With Attempted Murder Charge After 'Slap Box' Fight Outside Of A Bar: Report
A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge over an incident that police say started as a friendly "slap box" fight, Radar has learned.Eric Rodriguez, 33, of Pembroke pines, Florida is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly severely injured another man following a slap box fight outside a Pembroke Pine sports bar.Police say Rodriguez and the victim engaged in a slap box fight a approximately 2:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill's parking lot. The bar is located at 8333 Pines Boulevard.Police say the slap box fight began and, at some point during the game,...
