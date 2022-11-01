LINCOLN, Neb. --  Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns, and backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis brought Minnesota back from a 10-point halftime deficit in the Gophers' 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers for a fourth straight year...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO