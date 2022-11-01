Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico -USGS
(Reuters) -A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8, adding that...
104.1 WIKY
In Argentina, tourist killed by falling ice in Patagonian cave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A tourist identified by local media as a Brazilian man died near Argentina’s southern city of Ushuaia after being hit by a block of ice that broke off the roof of a Patagonian cave, local police said on Thursday. The accident occurred in an...
104.1 WIKY
Spain detects two bird flu infections in poultry farm workers
MADRID (Reuters) – Two Spanish poultry farm workers tested positive for bird flu following an outbreak in poultry, in what appears to be the first known human infections in Spain and the second in Europe since 2003, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. The poultry outbreak was confirmed...
