Washington State

104.1 WIKY

U.S. House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena. The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Republican takeover of U.S. Congress would mean tax fights are back

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans aiming to win control of Congress on Tuesday say they plan to force President Joe Biden into a difficult choice on taxes: sign Republican legislation to make their 2017 tax cuts permanent or veto it and be branded as the president who put tax hikes on middle class Americans.
MISSOURI STATE
104.1 WIKY

Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilised and contract soldiers

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been...
104.1 WIKY

Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate

LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. issues Haiti-related sanctions -Treasury website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed narcotics-related sanctions on two Haitian individuals on Friday, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
104.1 WIKY

Canadian Supreme Court sides against First Nations woman in sentencing case

TORONTO (Reuters) – A split Canadian Supreme Court on Friday ruled limits on conditional sentences are constitutional, a setback for advocates of indigenous rights who argued the provisions discriminate against indigenous people, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons. Lawyers for Cheyenne Sharma, a First Nations woman, did...
104.1 WIKY

Cuba and U.S. spar over U.N. resolution calling to end embargo

HAVANA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday voted against a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba, leaving relations frosty between the two longtime rivals. The non-binding resolution was approved by 185 countries and opposed only by...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. may approve F-16 sale to Turkey in two months, Erdogan’s spokesman says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkey was going well and could be completed within a couple of months. Turkey made a request to the United States in October 2021...

