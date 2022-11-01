Read full article on original website
U.S. House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena. The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21...
Pelosi hammer attack suspect was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer is a Canadian citizen who was in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S....
Republican takeover of U.S. Congress would mean tax fights are back
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans aiming to win control of Congress on Tuesday say they plan to force President Joe Biden into a difficult choice on taxes: sign Republican legislation to make their 2017 tax cuts permanent or veto it and be branded as the president who put tax hikes on middle class Americans.
FBI receives credible information of threat to N.J. synagogues -tweet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the agency said in a tweet on Thursday. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Tyler Clifford)
Putin orders one-time $3,200 payment for mobilised and contract soldiers
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-time payment of 195,000 roubles ($3,200) for contract soldiers and those who have been mobilised to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Last week Moscow said the “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists was over but conceded there had been...
White House: Biden was in solidarity with Iran protesters with “free” comment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A White House spokesperson on Friday said President Joe Biden was expressing solidarity with protesters in Iran by telling a political rally that “we’re gonna free Iran.”. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, made the comment to reporters a day after Biden’s...
Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
U.S. Supreme Court’s Sotomayor won’t block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking
(Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee’s request to prevent his extradition from going...
U.S. issues Haiti-related sanctions -Treasury website
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed narcotics-related sanctions on two Haitian individuals on Friday, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
Canadian Supreme Court sides against First Nations woman in sentencing case
TORONTO (Reuters) – A split Canadian Supreme Court on Friday ruled limits on conditional sentences are constitutional, a setback for advocates of indigenous rights who argued the provisions discriminate against indigenous people, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons. Lawyers for Cheyenne Sharma, a First Nations woman, did...
Cuba and U.S. spar over U.N. resolution calling to end embargo
HAVANA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday voted against a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba, leaving relations frosty between the two longtime rivals. The non-binding resolution was approved by 185 countries and opposed only by...
U.S. may approve F-16 sale to Turkey in two months, Erdogan’s spokesman says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkey was going well and could be completed within a couple of months. Turkey made a request to the United States in October 2021...
