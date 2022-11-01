Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marshall gets past Pikeville 83-69 in final exhibition ahead of regular season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall worked its way to a comfortable lead in the second half before Pikeville found a bit of an offensive stride in the closing 10 minutes, but the Thundering Herd prevailed, 83-69, Wednesday night in front of 3,719 fans at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall closes the...
Metro News
Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts
ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
Metro News
Lochow’s late touchdown run lifts Huntington over Hurricane, 24-21
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Jeremiah Riffle had just scored on a 7-yard run to give Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane a 21-17 lead over No. 3 Huntington with 4:16 to play. Highlanders’ quarterback Gavin Lochow got the offense and coaching staff together on the sideline and delivered a message.
Metro News
Marshall at Old Dominion: What to watch for
Marshall needs a bounce back victory to stay above the .500 mark for the season and avoid losses in four of its first five Sun Belt Conference games when the Thundering Herd takes on Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game at S.B. Ballard Stadium can be seen on...
Ashland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
salyersvilleindependent.com
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park
SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
High school student killed on I64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers says that […]
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
WSAZ
Line dancing with Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is located at 3100 60, Huntington, West Virginia 25705. Locate Almost Anyone By Entering Their Name (This Is Addicting!) 1/2 Cup Of This (Before Bed) Can Melt Your Belly Fat Like Never Before.
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
WSAZ
Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
wklw.com
KY Power Provides Grant Money to Help 6 Communities
Kentucky Power has awarded a $270,000 economic development grant toward helping six communities with downtown revitalization projects. One East Kentucky is the recipient of the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant and will use the money to hire a consultant to help with plans for Whitesburg, Jenkins, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Martin County. The program is geared toward projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and industrial investment and jobs.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
cartercountytimes.com
Doucet and Miller meet in court
Embattled mayoral candidate Fred Miller met his challenger in court last week when the judge held the first hearing in the lawsuit brought by Larry Doucet to disqualify Miller’s candidacy. Doucet’s suit alleges that Miller, as a convicted felon, is ineligible to hold public office. Miller was convicted of...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
Metro News
TV host remembered by his boyhood hometown
GLASGOW, W.Va. — Mark Bowe spent a little time in the Kanawha County town of Glasgow Thursday morning. He knew the little hamlet well, it’s where he was raised. “My whole life all my childhood memories are here. I think every town you grow up in is what shapes you. What I remember the most is everybody would look out for one another. The houses are real close together, so you knew everybody, and there was always a sense of connection,” Bowe said.
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
