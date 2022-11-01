Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 9
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 9 rankings. You...
theScore
Claypool: No bad blood with Steelers after trade to Bears
Wide receiver Chase Claypool insists he doesn't have any hard feelings toward the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was dealt to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick ahead of the league's trade deadline. "I was grateful for the opportunity," Claypool...
theScore
Ravens' Bateman to undergo season-ending foot surgery
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery for a foot injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. Harbaugh said it was Bateman's decision to have the procedure. The 22-year-old missed two weeks earlier in the season with the foot issue before suffering a setback in Week...
theScore
Tua: Dolphins 'capable' of winning Super Bowl
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes the Miami Dolphins could be more than just playoff contenders this season. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then, hopefully, winning one."
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 9
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 9. Quarterback injuries (0:30) Running back injuries (2:10) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore
Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin
Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
theScore
Major conference preview: Most important name for each ACC team
The 2021-22 campaign was supposed to be a down year for the ACC. Instead, the conference was well represented at the Big Dance, which featured an epic Final Four matchup between archrivals North Carolina and Duke. Nobody is sleeping on the ACC this time around. Three of its schools made...
theScore
TNF player props: What to do with an ugly 'dog in Eagles-Texans
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Oettinger leads list of early wild cards
Welcome to the first in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Rankings. Off the hop, we'll concede that our preseason rankings are already incredibly outdated, with none of the top five favorites we outlined cracking the new list based on their October outputs. Small sample sizes have allowed for some...
theScore
Titans' Tannehill a game-time decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be a game-time decision Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 7, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. The team listed Tannehill as questionable on the final injury report of Week 9. The 34-year-old missed Tennessee's 17-10...
theScore
Bruins sign renounced Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to entry-level pact
The Boston Bruins signed renounced Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract, the team announced Friday. Miller will report to the AHL's Providence Bruins beginning Nov. 4. The Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020 despite knowing that he bullied a Black developmentally disabled classmate...
theScore
Dolphins sign Chubb to multi-year extension
The Miami Dolphins are signing newly acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to a massive multi-year contract extension, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Chubb's new five-year pact is worth $110 million but can rise to $111.25 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. It also includes $63.2 million guaranteed, Schefter adds.
theScore
Schultz: An early look at the NFL's major player awards
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz checks in on the major award races and gives you his early leaders in each category. Walker possesses a special blend of power, speed, and a herky-jerky running style that has helped him average 100.8 yards rushing (6.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the last four games as he assumed the starter's load.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 9 Rankings - Flex (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 9.
theScore
Saints' Thomas set for toe surgery, likely to miss rest of year
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery and isn't expected to return this season, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will place Thomas, who dislocated his second toe, on injured reserve. "The toe did not respond...
theScore
NFL Week 9 teasers: Eyeing market moves to guide the way
Week 8 only provided tease-up options with mixed results. The Jets lingered, while the Saints and Broncos didn't need any points. Alternatively, the Texans and Rams couldn't hang with their opponents at home. Week 9 provides a similar setup to last week, where if you want to continue to play...
theScore
Texans' Cooks to skip TNF reportedly for personal reasons
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks won't play Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. Cooks, who was initially listed on the injury report with a wrist ailment, will miss Week 9 due to personal reasons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The wideout was...
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 9 (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
NFL Week 9 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 3-0 (+3) 12-10-2 (+1) Last week in New Orleans was ugly. So ugly that the Saints' shutout of the Raiders should be considered an outlier when evaluating Las Vegas. It hasn't stopped early money from coming on the road team, as this line is up from an open at pick'em. The Raiders stayed on the road, arriving in Florida no later than the Jaguars did after returning from London.
theScore
NHL Wednesday best bets: Maple Leafs to rebound vs. Flyers
Wednesday night will be extremely quiet in the NHL, as only four of the league's 32 teams are set to take the ice. Luckily for us, there's still some value on the board. Let's dive into three plays for the two-game slate. Flyers (+250) @ Maple Leafs (-300) There's a...
