Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.3 million
The property located in the 2400 block of Lake Drive in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 14, 2022 for $1,250,000, or $469 per square foot. The house built in 1963 has an interior space of 2,668 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
raleighmag.com
The Rainbow Luncheonette is officially opening Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Somewhere over the rainbow—er down North West Street in Downtown Raleigh—you’ll find Jason Howard’s The Rainbow Luncheonette, opening next Tuesday, Nov. 8. The six-days-a-week breakfast, lunch and dinner counter will be dishing up elevated greasy spoon plates in what he dubs a really cool-looking, colorful (hence rainbow floor) Waffle House on steroids. Of course, the unique vibe is no surprise—Howard, after all, is known for his purposefully simple and unique concepts (think The Cardinal and The Atlantic Lounge, among others).
WRAL
Three reasons you need to visit Fenton
There are so many reasons to check out Fenton, Cary’s new 92-acre mixed-use community for dining, shopping, playing and living. In fact, attempting to limit the reasons to only 3 is a task as gigantic as the screens at Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme Theater! But, for visitors that have not been by, here are three reasons that Fenton should be on every Triangle resident’s ‘must-visit’ list.
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
cbs17
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
WRAL
10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss
DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
cbs17
Here’s how you can get a Thanksgiving turkey for free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s now November, and its that time when friends and families start thinking about Holiday gatherings. And as your planning for Thanksgiving, there’s one way you could get your turkey for free. The wholesale club BJ’s is offering members a free turkey. To qualify...
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
athensoracle.com
Parking lot in chaos
The new parking policy is a free for all. Students do not have designated spots; it is a first come first serve policy. Every morning students try to make it to their first period, but with non- assigned parking, students are not guaranteed to get a spot close enough to get to class, or even in the senior lot at all. Clearly, the policy promotes tardiness.
cbs17
Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Comments / 0