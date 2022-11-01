County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence.

Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the Florence Center, Tritt said he has been experiencing pain in his left knee for several weeks because of a possible torn meniscus.

“With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November.”

The list of canceled shows includes:

Nov. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina

Nov. 4 in Florence

Nov. 5 in Richmond, Virginia

Nov. 11 in Tupelo, Mississippi

Nov. 12 in Choctaw, Mississippi

Nov. 18 in Pensacola, Florida

Nov. 19 in Atlanta

Anyone who brought tickets at the Florence Center can contact the box office at 843-679-4513 about a refund. Anyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should receive an email with instructions about how to get a refund.

