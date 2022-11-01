ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR meetings to help guide water planning in Saluda River basin

Rocky Shoals spider lillies bloom in the Saluda River. Two public meetings are set–one in Columbia and one in Greenville–to talk about surface water management in the Saluda River basin over the next 50 years. (Photo: SCDNR) SCDNR meetings to help guide water planning in Saluda River basin.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties, Nov. 1

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Andrew Harrill of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the seller, David L. Thomas, in the sale of 2,750 square feet...
GREENVILLE, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Even in South Carolina, poll workers are 'on alert' for the midterms

On a drippy Wednesday morning, the third day of early voting in South Carolina’s 2022 midterm elections, Christina Thompson swears in Charles Peterkin and Derek Montrose on Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. The men will be poll managers on Election Day, the ones in charge of keeping order at their...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thejournalonline.com

Voters go the polls Tuesday (Nov. 8) for Midterm Election

Voters have local and state candidates to decide on in the Midterm General Election next Tuesday, Nov. 8. On the state level – Incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette are on the Republican ticket and are facing challenges by Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge on the Libertarian Part and Joe Cunningham and Talley Parham Casey on the Democratic Ticket.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy