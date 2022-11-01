Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR meetings to help guide water planning in Saluda River basin
Rocky Shoals spider lillies bloom in the Saluda River. Two public meetings are set–one in Columbia and one in Greenville–to talk about surface water management in the Saluda River basin over the next 50 years. (Photo: SCDNR) SCDNR meetings to help guide water planning in Saluda River basin.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Nov. 1
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Andrew Harrill of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the seller, David L. Thomas, in the sale of 2,750 square feet...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot in one Upstate county
A referendum question on next week’s ballot will ask voters in one Upstate county to decide whether it will remain among the eight in South Carolina that still outlaw Sunday alcohol sales
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Even in South Carolina, poll workers are 'on alert' for the midterms
On a drippy Wednesday morning, the third day of early voting in South Carolina’s 2022 midterm elections, Christina Thompson swears in Charles Peterkin and Derek Montrose on Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. The men will be poll managers on Election Day, the ones in charge of keeping order at their...
lonelyplanet.com
Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina
Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
thejournalonline.com
Voters go the polls Tuesday (Nov. 8) for Midterm Election
Voters have local and state candidates to decide on in the Midterm General Election next Tuesday, Nov. 8. On the state level – Incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette are on the Republican ticket and are facing challenges by Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge on the Libertarian Part and Joe Cunningham and Talley Parham Casey on the Democratic Ticket.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
These are the most common fast food chains in South Carolina
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant […]
