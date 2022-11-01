Read full article on original website
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
"That's horrible" - Stan Wawrinka and others react to viral video of father beating daughter on tennis court
A video of a father beating his daughter in a tennis centre in Serbia went viral with many tennis players reacting to it. The video shows a father brutally beating his daughter and it was first posted online by a Serbian activist who was sent the video. He was prompted to find out who the person in question was and the individual was arrested by Serbian authorities.
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Djokovic on making opponents scared with good record
Novak Djokovic is coming to French capital as the sixth highest-seeded player but he will be certainly the biggest threat for majority players at the 2022 Paris Masters. The 35-years-old is the defending champion in Paris and he's also the guy, who is the biggest favourite at the 2022 Paris Masters. He's known for often succeeding on big stages against his biggest competitors and he will try to follow up on that success also in France if he faces Rafael Nadal in semifinals or Carlos Alcaraz in final.
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
Now Felix Auger-Aliassime has learned how to win, he must target Masters 1000 success
He is the man in form at the end of the season. With three titles in three weeks – in Florence (ATP 250), Antwerp (ATP 250) and Basel (ATP 500) – and with 13 consecutive victories on the ATP Tour, Felix Auger-Aliassime has won more matches than anyone else since the end of the US Open.
"I think she is a great athlete and a great human being" - 'No way' Halep would intentionally take banned substance according to Wilander
Mats Wilander spoke on Simona Halep getting suspended from tennis explaining that there is no way she would take a banned substance intentionally. Simona Halep was banned from tennis after her sample from the US Open tested positive for a banned substance. She provided another sample but that came back positive as well which resulted in the ban. The Romanian now faces a battle to clear her name and hopefully continue her tennis career but she will be out of the sport for the duration of her battle.
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field
The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is set. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed the final two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud,...
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic
The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.
Aryna Sabalenka rallies to stun Ons Jabeur in thrilling WTA Finals encounter
World No.7 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in career meetings against Ons Jabeur, overcoming the Tunisian in their group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sabalenka fought back from a set deficit to record a 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 victory, edging out the World No.2 in a thrilling late-night encounter. Jabeur dominated the first set, winning 80% of points behind her first serve without facing a break point.
Holger Rune keeps winning in Paris, beats Rublev for quarter-final
Holger Rune is unstoppable as the Danish player added another win, beating Andrey Rublev 6-4 7-5 for the Paris Masters quarter-final. Another strong performance from indoor superstar Holger Rune. The Danish player has never looked better on a tennis court and he's only lost twice since the start of the indoor season. One of those was in the Sofia Open final to Huesler while the other came against Felix Auger-Aliassime last week in Basel.
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
Sabalenka outlasts Jabeur on opening night of WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka grabbed a grueling comeback win on the opening night of round-robin play at the WTA Finals, as the No.7 seed topped No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in Fort Worth. Sabalenka took nearly two-and-a-half hours to take a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head versus this year’s Wimbledon...
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
