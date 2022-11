LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and had 110 receiving yards and Kansas beat No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16. The Jayhawks are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl. Kansas’ ground game led the way with 351 yards as a team with Neal setting career highs in both rushing and receiving yards. Oklahoma State was without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. Freshman Garrett passed for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns but also threw interceptions on the first two drives.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO