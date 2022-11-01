ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Paramount Plus sees a price hike in its future

Paramount chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company sees “opportunities to increase price on Paramount Plus” and that we’ll see it “do that in the future.” The ad-supported version of Paramount Plus currently costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), while the commercial-free Premium plan costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).
Ars Technica

Comcast wants Internet users to pay more because customer growth has stalled

Comcast has a problem—it isn't signing up many new broadband customers. But Comcast also has a solution—get more money from existing subscribers. Comcast failed to add any broadband customers in Q2 2022, holding steady at 32,163,000 residential and business Internet customers combined. In its Q3 earnings report released yesterday, Comcast said it gained only 14,000 broadband users in the latest quarter. Comcast also lost 561,000 video customers and 316,000 VoIP phone customers.
BGR.com

Charter raises the prices of Spectrum internet plans by $5

Charter Communications announced this week that it is raising the prices of all its Spectrum home internet plans. As of November 1, Spectrum’s three internet service plans are $5 more expensive. The 300 Mbps plan increased to $79.99 a month, the 500 Mbps plan jumped up to $99.99 a month, and the 1 Gbps plan now costs $119.99 a month.
TheWrap

Sling TV Raises Monthly Price by $5, Blames Rising Programming Costs

Dish/Sling TV is raising the monthly price for its base live streaming services by $5 to cover rising programming costs, the company said. Sling Orange and Sling Blue will each now cost $40, Gary Schanman, group vice president for Sling TV, wrote in a blog post Thursday. A bundle that includes both will rise to $55.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...

