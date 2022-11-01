Post-punk band Preoccupations is full of doom but fun to watch

The Canadian four-piece band Preoccupations plays the Rickshaw Stop tonight behind its latest album, “Arrangements.” Erik Tanner

As the lead vocalist for the Canadian post-punk band Preoccupations, Matt Flegel has spent years demonstrating his dim outlook on human behavior. His songs are rife with references to greed, selfishness and cruelty, evidenced by song titles like “Pointless Experience,” “Anxiety” and “Death.”

Flegel has admittedly said that those concepts have always been dystopian —merely a preview of what could happen unless dramatic societal changes occur in the future. He embarked on that same prognosticating vein during a series of writing sessions in 2019, when he began sketching out lyrics for the band’s fourth album, “Arrangements,” which was released in September.

While those creations pre-dated the pandemic by several months, the songwriting felt eerily prophetic, with Flegel howling about “dreaming through a mask” and “abandoned shopping malls.”

“It is pretty wild because a lot of those lyrics were written down in 2019 and by the first few months of 2020, a good chunk of them were coming true,” said Flegel, whose band will play at the Rickshaw Stop on Wednesday. “It was definitely these weird Nostradamus predictions, which is not a good sign. If the world is trending toward the shit that I write about, I think we are all in trouble.”

Driven by Flegel’s ominous warnings, the songs of Preoccupations are solemn and heavy, but they never feel oppressive. The four-piece band is an incredibly tight group of musicians, with Flegel’s bass playing matched by the maniacal, restless energy of drummer Mike Wallace. Multi-instrumentalists Scott “Monty” Munro and Danny Christiansen trade off guitars and various synth instruments and analog electronica.

The songs of Preoccupations veer dramatically, shifting from dirge-like industrial numbers to airy synth-pop endeavors. The band’s catalog is littered with examples like “Advisor,” the centerpiece of “Arrangements,” which starts as a slow-building space rock jammer before shifting gears abruptly into an ethereal pop number.

“I think it’s important to open the window and get some fresh air into songs,” said Flegel. “We were definitely trying to be a bit more conscious of that on “Arrangements.” I think there are always going to be moments where we kind of want to pummel people to the point of it being unbearable — to test ourselves more than anything. But then we always pull back from there.”

For a group with such a weighty ambit, Preoccupations can actually be fun as hell to watch live. By end of their performances, usually half the members are fully shirtless. (Wallace is almost guaranteed to shed clothes during this punishing performance behind the kit.) And the lifelong friends have an easy rapport that belies their doomsday outlooks.

The shows on this tour should be particularly entertaining, as Flegel’s brother, Patrick, will be the opening support. The brothers formed the core of Women, a post-punk band that disbanded acrimoniously after a series of onstage dust-ups (the Flegels being at the centerpiece of those disputes, although they have since patched up their differences.) Patrick Flegel performs as Cindy Lee, and their music is an icy, hollowed-out version of ’60s pop standards — a haunting combination between no-wave legends Suicide and the unstoppable doo-wop group the Ronettes.

Flegel said there is little chance of the twosome getting onstage together to play Women songs (while Wallace was the drummer in Women, the band’s guitarist, Christopher Reimer, passed away in 2012), although he did say that Patrick will likely join for some Preoccupations tunes.

“We are excited to be playing with Pat,” said Flegel. “We’ve asked him to open for us on every tour we’ve ever played, and he always said no, but we finally got him to come out for this one.”

The prospect of two artists — Preoccupations and Cindy Lee — jamming out bleak industrial requiems might not sound like the most uplifting of evenings, but this family reunion should be actually pretty heartwarming.

Flegel has long been cataloging the worst in human conduct for years, but if he can put aside his past differences with his brother, maybe he can be a strange harbinger of hope for us all. Not what you expect from Preoccupations, but it’s an inspiring wrinkle nonetheless.