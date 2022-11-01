ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kyrie Irving Makes Sarcastic Quip to Courtside Group Wearing ‘FIGHT ANTISEMITISM’ Shirts

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports via Reuters

Several fans protested at Monday’s Brooklyn Nets game when Kyrie Irving returned to the court after promoting an antisemitic movie titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America . A group of seven Orthodox Jewish fans sat courtside, wearing “FIGHT ANTISEMITISM” shirts. One protester told The New York Post that Irving said he “appreciated” them, sarcastically. “I was expecting that. Look at who you’re dealing with,” protestor Aaron Jungreis said. “But [the shirt] was really not for him. It was really for the Nets. They should not keep a guy like that around,” Jungreis told the Post . The Nets haven’t taken disciplinary action against Irving, who has also mired himself in controversy with his anti-vax stance, although team owner Joe Tsai said he’s “disappointed” in Irving for promoting the film. Irving deleted a tweet promoting the film Sunday after he said “I can post whatever I want” the day before.

Read it at New York Post

