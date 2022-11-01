NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the war drags on in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took time to join the Yale School of Management on Friday for a virtual Q&A session. Students from Yale, blue and yellow flags in hand, got a chance to ask the president of Ukraine questions about how the war with Russia is impacting the country. The event was part of Yale's CEO Summit.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO