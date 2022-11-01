ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Obama, Trump target key state in midterms countdown

President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged Saturday on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
