U.S. Senate candidates go head to head in debate, less than a week until Election Day
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Sparks flew early Wednesday night as incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy went at each other, but there was a tense moment after the debate, as well. Levy actually left instead of coming out to speak with the media for post-debate questions.
Biden, Obama, Trump target key state in midterms countdown
President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged Saturday on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.
Eversource CEO calls on Pres. Biden for energy assistance this winter
BERLIN, Connecticut — With Connecticut being in the bullseye for potential historic home heating energy costs this winter, Eversource officials are now appealing to the federal government for help. CEO of Eversource Joseph Nolan Jr. sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for "swift leadership" as the weather...
At Yale virtual event, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says war with Russia 'will end soon'
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the war drags on in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took time to join the Yale School of Management on Friday for a virtual Q&A session. Students from Yale, blue and yellow flags in hand, got a chance to ask the president of Ukraine questions about how the war with Russia is impacting the country. The event was part of Yale's CEO Summit.
